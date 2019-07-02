Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Bruce Kamakeeaina

“On November 11, 2017 at about 8:36 a.m., an HPD Officer was patrolling the Punalu’u area when he observed a Toyota truck being driven by a male. The officer had prior knowledge that the vehicle had been reported stolen. After further confirmation that the vehicle was still outstanding, the officer stopped the driver of the truck. As the officer attempted to place the male under arrest, the male resisted and assaulted the officer causing him injuries. The male, who was identified as Bruce Kamakeeaina, was subsequently placed under arrest for Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle, Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. He was also later placed under arrest for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree after he was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with crystal methamphetamine residue on his persons,” said Sgt. Chris Kim.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 Bench Warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Kamakeeaina has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Laie and Hauula areas,” said Sgt. Kim.

Kamakeeaina is 31 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.



If you know where Bruce Kamakeeaina is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.