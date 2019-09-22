Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Austin Vesely

Honolulu Police are looking for Austin Vesely.

On November 5, 2015, at about 7:30 a.m., the victim was at the Mother Waldron Park in the Kakaako area when a male approached him while holding a hunting knife. The male then lunged at the victim and tried to stab him. The victim ran away but the male continued to chase him throughout the park. Police was notified and placed the male, later identified as Austin Vesely, under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Vesely is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Vesely has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 25 years old, five feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Austin Vesely is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.