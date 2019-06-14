Hawaiian Humane Society receives an incredible response after robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) - They say a dog is a man's best friend. But at the Hawaiian Humane Society, towels are a dog's best friend.

And it's not just the dogs, cats use them and even turtles.

"We go through towels every day," said Hawaiian Humane Society Communications Coordinator Kelsey Tanouye. "Towels get used for surgeries, they get used for cleaning, the transport of animals."

So when someone stole donated towels over the weekend, the Humane Society put out a call for help.

And it's exactly what they got.

"We have a donation shed out in our front parking lot, that at one point reached capacity. So we've had to work to move towels around and find storage space for those," said Tanouye.

In fact, the response from the community was so large, the number of donations they've received is in the thousands.

"Seeing again the support that we've received has been amazing because it just shows people just have this great support for helping Oahu's animals," said Tanouye.

The Humane Society says that they are always in need of more donations like towels. But they could also use unopened, unexpired pet food.