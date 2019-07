HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole along Farrington Highway on Wednesday, July 24, in Nanakuli.

The work will require closure of the far right Makaha-bound lane between Princess Kahanu Avenue and Lualei Place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area.

Message boards will be posted, traffic cones will be placed around the work site, and special duty police officers will be onsite.