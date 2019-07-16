Hawaiian Electric utility work to close single Kaneohe-bound lane of Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Contractors for Hawaiian Electric Company will be replacing power transmission equipment in the Kaneohe area, requiring a daily lane closure on Likelike Highway starting Wednesday, July 17, thru Friday, August 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For the safety of the public and the crews, the Kaneohe-bound right lane of Likelike Highway will be closed for a quarter mile after the juncture of the H-3 exit ramp. Message boards, safety signs, control measures, and special-duty police officers will help manage traffic on Likelike Highway and on H-3 approaching the Kaneohe exit ramp to Likelike Highway.

The maintenance work also will involve the use of a helicopter on July 20 and 21, weather permitting, to transport equipment and personnel to a utility structure located on a nearby mountain ridge. If weather prevents crews from completing work on those days, alternate dates for the helicopter flyovers are July 25-28 and Aug. 1.

During the helicopter flyovers, all lanes of traffic will be intermittently halted in both directions of Likelike Highway on the mountain (mauka) side of the H-3 overpass, as well as the Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to Likelike Highway, for 5-10 minutes. The stops for the flyovers will occur up to 4 times per day. Message boards and detour signs will alert drivers so they can seek alternate routes.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones for the duration of the project.