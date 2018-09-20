Hawaiian Electric to extend call center hours during software upgrade

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric, and Hawaii Electric Light will temporarily extend their customer call center hours starting Monday, Sept. 24, to help minimize anticipated delays resulting from the companies’ system-wide software upgrade.

The extended hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Oct. 5, excluding weekends. Here’s how to reach the Call Center:

Hawaiian Electric: 548-7311

548-7311 Maui Electric: 871-9777, or toll-free from Molokai and Lanai at 877-871-8461

871-9777, or toll-free from Molokai and Lanai at 877-871-8461 Hawaii Island: 969-6999 in Hilo, 885-4605 in Waimea, or 329-3584 in Kona

The companies’ computer software upgrade will affect phone, online and walk-in services from Friday, Sept. 28, to Monday, Oct. 1.

During that period, employees will not have access to account information, which will limit their ability to service requests. Normal business operations resume on Tuesday, Oct. 2, but customers could experience delays and longer wait times.

“Extending our call center hours ahead of the software upgrade and afterward will give customers more options to reach us,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service. “We thank our customers in advance for their patience.”

Here’s how the upgrade could affect customers:

Expect limited customer services (phone, online and bill payment centers) on Friday, Sept. 28, and Monday, Oct. 1. Please have your 12-digit account number available.

If you’re moving or you need to start, stop or reconnect service in late September or early October, submit requests as soon as possible. Don’t wait until Sept. 28. Requests received Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 could be delayed three to five business days.

Customers who make in-person payments on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 at the companies’ payment centers must have a remittance stub or account number.

Bill-payment reminder calls, notices, and mailings will be temporarily suspended from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call customer service.

To learn more about how the software upgrade will impact customers, go to: