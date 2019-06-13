Hawaiian Electric crews were working on equipment just prior to power outage at airport
HONOLULU (KHON2) - A morning power outage affected all terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The outage started at 9:15 p.m., according to Hawaiian Electric (HECO). Terminal 2 was out for a couple minutes. The power at Terminal 1 was out for a bit longer.
The Department of Transportation (HDOT) did warn that there were impacts on flights and recommended that travelers check with their airline for more information.
Because the security checkpoints were inoperable due to the power outage, there were some delayed flights. Hawaiian Airlines did hold some flights during the outage.
Backup power kept doors secure.
The Hawaiian Electric Company said:
Hawaiian Electric crews were working on equipment when a momentary outage occurred at 9:15 a.m., affecting Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Power was restored at 9:18 a.m., and all affected areas of the airport returned to normal operations except for Terminal 1. We dispatched a trouble crew and worked closely with airport personnel to resolve the problem, and power was restored to Terminal 1 by 10:13 a.m.