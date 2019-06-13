Hawaiian Electric crews were working on equipment just prior to power outage at airport Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A morning power outage affected all terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The outage started at 9:15 p.m., according to Hawaiian Electric (HECO). Terminal 2 was out for a couple minutes. The power at Terminal 1 was out for a bit longer.

The Department of Transportation (HDOT) did warn that there were impacts on flights and recommended that travelers check with their airline for more information.

#HNL Travel Update: All power and functions are restored in Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye Intl Airport. There will be some impacts to flights as normal operations resume. Passengers are encouraged to check flight status with their airline. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 12, 2019

Because the security checkpoints were inoperable due to the power outage, there were some delayed flights. Hawaiian Airlines did hold some flights during the outage.

Backup power kept doors secure.

The Hawaiian Electric Company said: