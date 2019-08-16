Hawaiian Bellator Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to compete on ABC’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ this Sunday

LOS ANGELES – Current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader (27-5), as well as the undefeated inaugural Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), will both take part in a special episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday, August 18.

The pair of Bellator champions make up two of the five contestants on “Team MMA” and are joined by former MMA champions Tyron Woodley, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

They face-off against “Team Nikki and Brie Bella,” which features twin athletes and top divas Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of Total Bellas. The teams compete in the second half of the episode airing from 8-9 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are the following:

Team MMA; playing for Andy Vargas Foundation

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – inaugural and current Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion

Ryan Bader – current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion

Tyron Woodley – MMA fighter

Chuck Liddell – MMA Fighter

Randy Couture – MMA Fighter

Team Nikki and Brie Bella – stars of Total Bellas; playing for The V Foundation/Connor’s Cure