Ohana by Hawaiian flights canceled, no other Hawaiian Airlines flights affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Due to tropical storm conditions forecasted for Maui County, Ohana by Hawaiian flights have been canceled for Wednesday.

All other Hawaiian Airlines neighbor island and transpacific flights are operating as scheduled. However, guests are advised to visit hawaiianairlines.com to check their flight status.

The airline is waiving reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian and its codeshare partners to, from, within, and via Hawaii from Sept. 11-13 due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

