Hawaiian Airlines to launch new Maui to Las Vegas flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good news for travelers!

Hawaiian Airlines just announced that they will be offering direct flights between Maui and Las Vegas.

The airline announced Monday that it will begin four-times-weekly service between Maui’s Kahului Airport and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on December 15.



To celebrate the new route, Hawaiian is offering special $199 one-way fares through August 14 at www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

New and existing HawaiianMiles members will also receive an additional 10 percent discount when booking nonstop flights between Maui and Las Vegas during the promotional period.