Hawaiian Airlines temporarily ground planes after interference with GPS system

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Several Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 aircrafts temporarily grounded on Saturday, June 8.

By 6:45 p.m. the airline returned eight aircraft to service while working to have its full fleet restored.

According to the airline, a malfunction in a Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR)---a navigation receiver--- unit interrupted reception of their Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) system.

The airline determined that the fault happened in MMR units that had been upgraded over the past several months as part of a mandate by the Federal Aviation Administration.