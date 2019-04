HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Airlines is making history Thursday afternoon as it's inaugural, non stop flight to Boston takes off.

The first flight will depart at 1:55 p.m.

It will be the longest flight within the U.S., taking about 10 hours to fly from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu to Boston's Logan International Airport.

There will be five flights a week.