Hawaiian Airlines hiring in Kahului, Lihue, Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Airlines is hiring for customer service and ramp agent positions in Kahului, Lihue and Kona.

The airline is holding the following open house sessions to provide more information about the career opportunities and assist with applications:

July 14: Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului

July 21: Kauai Beach Resort in Lihue

July 28: Hawaii Community College, Palamanui Campus, in Kona

Job seekers interested in attending an open house should register online at www.timecenter.com/hacareers/.

Hawaiian Airlines customer service agents are responsible for checking in and boarding passengers, cleaning aircraft, and handling baggage, cargo and mail, among other duties. Ramp service agents load and unload cargo and baggage, pick up and deliver cargo, and clean aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

The public may also visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Careers for a list of all job openings.