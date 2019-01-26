Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant's death onboard Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A passenger on a plane from Honolulu to New York City that was diverted after a flight attendant died says the crew made an announcement asking for a doctor to go to first class and help with a medical emergency.

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel says Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed after a crew member had "a suspected heart attack."

Hawaiian Airlines released a statement identifying the deceased as a crewmember and expressing appreciation for guests' understanding.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Emile Griffith, a member of our flight attendant 'ohana for over 31 years who passed away while working on our flight between Honolulu and New York last night. We are forever grateful for Emile's colleagues and good Samaritans on board who stayed by his side and provided extensive medical help. Emile both loved and treasured his job at Hawaiian and always shared that with our guests. Our hearts are with Emile's family, friends and all those fortunate to have known him. Hawaiian Airlines has made counseling available for his fellow employees. HA50, carrying 253 passengers and 12 crewmembers, departed Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 4:13 p.m. HST on Thursday bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight diverted to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), where it landed shortly after 11 p.m. local time. We sincerely appreciate our guests' patience and understanding while our agents and crew worked with medical personnel upon arrival at SFO. All guests were re-accommodated on the first available flights and will be provided compensation."

The flight attendants' union, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a statement: