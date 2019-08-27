Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendants to Picket Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants will demonstrate at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 11 a.m. to protest protracted contract negotiations with Hawaiian Airlines management.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant’s pay has fallen in comparison with the rest of the industry while the cost of living and medical expenses continue to rise.

After twenty years of calm labor relations, Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants have taken their fight for a fair contract public.

Negotiations continued last week in Portland. Management presented their economic proposal, continuing to insist on concessions while the airline announces profits.

While small wage increases were offered, concessions proposed in other areas would negate some of those increases for Flight Attendants.