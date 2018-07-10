Hawaiian Airlines credit cards offer additional benefits for additional cost

HONOLULU (KHON2) - If you have a Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard you have some new benefits.

It is all part of Hawaiian's new 3, 2, 1 campaign.

You get three miles when you buy a ticket on Hawaiian Airlines with the card, two miles for dining, groceries and gas, and one mile for everything else.

"The 3, 2, 1 offering is a way for people to earn miles faster," said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. "And those miles can be translated into great rewards on hawaiian airlines and with some of our participating partners so we're really excited about the new offering."

Along with the extra miles, comes an extra cost so the annual fee is going up $10, and Hawaiian is getting rid of the anniversary bonus.

HawaiianMiles members can also earn extra miles when dining at Zippy’s.

Hawaiian Airlines also donated 25,000 to each of these non-profit organizations on Monday: