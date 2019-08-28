Hawaii Woodshow Na Laau o Hawaii calls for entries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Forest Industry Association’s upcoming 2019 2019 Hawaii’s Woodshow Na Laau o Hawaii will be held during the week of October 20, 2019.

Hawaii’s Woodshow encourages woodworkers from Hawaii and abroad to promote the positive role forests play in Hawaii’s economy and ecology.

The show calls for the use of wood from Hawaiian-grown tree species, especially those that have been planted and brought to maturity in Hawaii. It serves as a reference point for the planting of native and non-native high value hardwoods for future generations.

Woodshow participants must use woods from Hawaii-grown trees, especially trees planted and brought to maturity in Hawaii.

Use of wood from Hawaii endemic species other than Acacia koa is not allowed.

Woodworkers and artisans are encouraged to submit their entries and adhere to the following deadlines:

Monday, September 2 ~ Entry form submittal deadline

Monday, September 23 ~ Entry descriptions are due

Monday, September 23 ~ Late applications will be accepted with a $35 late fee

Among the featured works will be furniture, sculptures, musical instruments, accessories and other pieces created from Koa, Mango, Kamani, Milo, Norfolk Pine, Macadamia Nut, Kiawe and other beautiful Hawaii-grown woods.

Hawaii’s Woodshow is honored to present this year’s exhibition at the historic Chinese Hall at Moanalua Gardens. It is the first time the hall will be open to the public since it was built in 1903.

The Innovation + Imagination Student Challenge will include works from students at University of Hawaii at Manoa, School of Architecture, Brigham Young University, and Public Schools from around the state.

Opening reception will be on Saturday October 19th from 5:30-8:00pm and is open to the public.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. every day from Sunday, October 20, 2019 through Sunday, October 27, 2019.

WHERE: Moanalua Gardens, Chinese Hall, 2850-A Moanalua Road, Honolulu



COST: Admission to the exhibition is free, and the event is open to the public. Fee to enter Moanalua Gardens. ($1 Hawai’i Residents and Military/ $5 non-residents). Parking is free.

For more information, visit http://woodshow.hawaiiforest.org/.

SPONSORS:

The 2019 Hawaii Woodshow is sponsored by Paniolo Tonewoods, Hawaii Tourism Authority, Kamehameha Schools, DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife, Hawaii Forest Institute, Ron and Myra Kent Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation, University of Hawaii Manoa School of Architecture, Woodcraft Hawaii, Forest Solutions, Honua Ola Bioenergy, Tusher Architectural Group, C. Barton Potter, Scheurenbrand Guitars, Shaun Fleming-Wooden Touches, Thomas Loudat, WhiteSpace Architects and Yasuda Designs.

About Hawaii Forest Industry Association

Established in 1989, the Hawaii Forest Industry Association (HFIA) is a nonprofit corporation founded by people committed to sustainable forest management. The mission of the HFIA is to promote healthy and productive forests and a sustainable forest industry through forest management, education, planning, information exchange, and advocacy. For additional information about the Hawaii Forest Industry Association.