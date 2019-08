HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 12-9 victory against South Riding, Va., Central East Maui will advance into the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series.

You can watch the game on ABC at 9:30 a.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The team will be going head to head against Louisiana, who slammed Loudoun South 10-0 in the series.

Keep an eye out for KHON2’s live update article on Saturday.