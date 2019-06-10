Hawaii Walmart Stores and Sam's Clubs Raise Money For Kapi‘olani Medical Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU June 10, 2019 – All Hawaii Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs today kick off this year's Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising campaign to help treat local children who are sick or injured. All money raised during the Hawaii CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care. The Walmart - Sam's Club CMN Hospitals campaign runs from June 10 through July 7.

The need is staggering – 62 children enter a Children's Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here's how to participate:

Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Hawaii Walmart store or Sam's Club

Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter​​​​​​​

To date, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, members and customers in Hawaii have raised $2,939,599 for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, most of it one dollar at a time. On a national level, Walmart and Sam's Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.

Through the leadership of Sam Walton, Walmart and Sam's Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987. This annual fundraising campaign supports Walmart's core belief of leveraging the company's strength to give back to local communities.