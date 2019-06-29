Hawaii visitors spends $1.39 billion in May 2019

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent a total of $1.39 billion in May 2019, a decrease of 2.1 percent compared to the same month last year, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).

Tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped to fund several community events and initiatives statewide in May, including the 42nd Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, 92nd Annual City & County of Honolulu Lei Day Celebration, Kau Coffee Festival, Parade of Farms, and Maui Matsuri.

In May, visitor spending increased from U.S. West by 6 percent to $558.9 million and Canada by 3 percent to $47.1 million, but declined from U.S. East by 2 percent to $388.9 million, Japan by 1.5 percent to $168.2 million and all other international markets by 19.5 percent by $225.4 million compared to a year ago.

On a statewide level, average daily visitor spending was down by 4 percent in May year-over-year. Visitors from Canada spent more per day, up by 7 percent, while travelers spent less from U.S. West, U.S. East, Japan, and All Other International Markets.

Total visitor arrivals increased 4.6 percent to 841,376 visitors in May, supported by growth in arrivals from both air service and cruise ships.

Among the four larger islands, visitor spending in May on Oahu rose slightly with visitor arrivals also increasing by 3 percent compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, visitor spending on Maui decreased despite growth in visitor arrivals (by 4 percent. This was also the case for the island of Hawaii, as visitor spending declined by 11 percent, while visitor arrivals increased 5 percent. Kauai recorded decreases in both visitor spending by 8 percent and visitor arrivals by 1.5 percent.

U.S. West: In May, visitor arrivals from the Mountain region increased 13.2 percent year-over-year, with growth in visitors from Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. Arrivals from the Pacific region rose 11.1 percent, with more visitors from Oregon, California, Alaska and Washington.

U.S. East: In May, with the exception of the East South Central region, all other regions recorded growth in arrivals versus last year.

Year-to-date through May, visitor arrivals increased from most regions except for the New England and Mid Atlantic regions. Average daily visitor spending declined to $209 per person, largely due to decreases in lodging and transportation expenses.

Japan: Fewer visitors stayed in hotels by 6 percent to 96,000 in May, while stays increased in condominiums by 3.8 percent to 14,717, timeshares 35.7 percent to 9,655, with friends and relatives by 52.3 percent to 1,703 and rental homes by 50.1 percent to 444 compared to a year ago.

Year-to-date through May, average daily visitor spending declined to $237 per person, primarily due to lower lodging and transportation expenses.

Canada: In May, visitor stays increased in hotels by 2 percent to 12,570 and timeshares by 6.7 percent to 2,370, while stays declined in condominiums by 9.7 percent to 7,047 and rental homes by 17.0 percent to 3,430.

Year-to-date through May, average daily visitor spending declined to $168 per person, due to lower lodging and shopping expenses.