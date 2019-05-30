Hawaii third-grader wins 2019 Doodle 4 Google for the state

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Chyn Yu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Honolulu third-grader is the 2019 Doodle 4 Google winner for the state of Hawaii.

The Noelani Elementary student, Kayley Yu, found out at an assembly on Wednesday, May 29.

All 2019 Doodle 4 Google contestants were asked to create an original design that answers the question, "When I grow up, I hope..."

Yu's response was, "When I grow up, I hope to invent a cure for saving native plants such as 'Ohi'a lehua. 'Ohi'a lehua plays a key role in Hawaiian forest ecosystems. The endangered Akepa depends on 'Ohi'a's survival. 'Ohi'a lehua is also significant in Hawaiian culture. I want to save 'Ohi'a and Akepa. "

As Hawaii's winner, Yu received a personal visit from two Google representatives who flew in from San Francisco for the occasion. She was presented with a large poster, a t-shirt and a bag with her winning design, along with a Chrome Book device.

Winners in the contest have been selected from 53 U.S. states and territories, and the field will be narrowed down to five finalists.

Finalists will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., along with a $5,000 college scholarship.

The national winner will be announced in June 2019.

In addition to having his or her design featured on the Google home page that day, the overall winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 for technology initiatives at his or her school, and other prizes.

Finalists will be selected based on a number of criteria, including public voting, which will open in the evening on June 3 and will run through June 7.

Visit Doodle4Google.com every day to cast your ballot for Kayley Yu.