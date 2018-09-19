Hawaii senator has message for all men: 'Shut up and step up'

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh accused of sexual assault, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono had some very strong words Tuesday for all men in the country.

"I expect the men in this country and the men in this committee, and many of them, believe me, we all signed on to this letter to demand an FBI investigation. But really, guess who's perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It's the men in this country, and I just want to say to the men of this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing."

We will not stand for the continued victimization and smearing of Dr. Blasey Ford. All of us must work to end this kind of treatment of survivors who bravely share their experiences. pic.twitter.com/kgJtRUK0Hq — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 18, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, says Kavanaugh tried to grope her and rip her clothes off at a high school party in the early 1980s. He has denied the allegations.

Hirono is one of four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and vote on his nomination. It's unclear if Ford will also testify before the committee.

Political analyst Dr. John Hart with Hawaii Pacific University says Hirono has found her voice.

"She's also learned to, as we say in the business, put it on a T-shirt. In other words, she's learned the soundbite, so today, when she said, 'I have a message for men.' They need to do what, yes. Shut up and stand up," Hart said. "It's easy to remember. It's catchy and it catches the mood. I'm not surprised everyone is picking it up and I think this is Sen. Hirono's way of saying let's not let history repeat itself."

President Donald Trump says he feels "terribly" for Kavanaugh and his family, and the judge "is not a man that deserves this."