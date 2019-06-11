Local News

Hawaii's Most Wanted: Terry Mokiao

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:40 PM HST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:40 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are looking for Terry Mokiao. He was arrested for terroristic threatening for threatening a City and County worker with a golf club. 

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of supervised release. 

He is known to frequent the Honolulu area. He is 47 years old, 6'0" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at(808) 955-8300.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News