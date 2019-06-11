Hawaii's Most Wanted: Terry Mokiao

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are looking for Terry Mokiao. He was arrested for terroristic threatening for threatening a City and County worker with a golf club.

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of supervised release.

He is known to frequent the Honolulu area. He is 47 years old, 6'0" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at(808) 955-8300.