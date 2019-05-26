Hawaii's Most Wanted: Ryan Hinton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Ryan Hinton, who is wanted for stealing from a car dealership.

According to Crimestoppers, on August 27, 2018, a male purchased a vehicle from a car dealership and paid for it with a business check. A few days later, the dealership was informed that the check had been returned due to insufficient funds. The dealership contacted the male and instructed him to return the vehicle, but it was later discovered the male had sold the vehicle to another dealership.

Police were notified and through investigation, the male was identified as Ryan Hinton.

Hinton is wanted on a $15,000 warrant of arrest for theft in the first degree.

He is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

If you know where Ryan Hinton is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.