Hawaii's Most Wanted: Nelson Lum, Jr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are looking for Nelson Lum, Jr. who has nearly two dozen convictions.

"On November 7, 2011 at about 6:50 a.m., the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a male inside the garage of his Kailua residence. As the argument escalated, the male brandished two screwdrivers and threatened to stab the victim. The victim was able to use a metal bar to protect himself and the victim's wife was able to call police. Officers were able to locate the male nearby and upon conducting a custodial search of the male, officers recovered a Chevron credit card with a females name on it," said Sgt. Chris Kim.

According to police Lum was arrested for terroristic threatening and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

He's now wanted on a $20,000 warrant in connection with that case for not following the terms of HOPE Probation.

According to police Lum has 23 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua area.

If you know where Nelson Lum is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.