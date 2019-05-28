Hawaii's Most Wanted: Makaio Rios-Sanchez

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Police are looking for Makaio Rios Sanchez.

Sgt. Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers: "On February 16, 2016 at about 12:30 a.m., an employee of the Pearl City Walmart observed a male and female enter the store and place various store merchandise into a shopping cart. The male then attempted to exit the store without making payment for the items. When the employee stopped the male and asked for a receipt, the male sprayed the employee with a chemical substance and fled the store with the cart full of items. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Makaio Rios-Sanchez. He was later located and placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree."

He's now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms of his drug probation.

Rios-Sanchez is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

If you know where Makaio Rios Sanchez is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.