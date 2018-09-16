Hawaii's Most Wanted: Luis Marrero

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Police need your help finding Luis Marrero who has nearly one dozen convictions and who was most recently arrested for threatening people with a gun and a machete.

HPD Sgt. Chris Kim said, "On April 30, 2018, at about 1:00 p.m., the victim was working on his vehicle fronting his Wahiawa residence when Luis Marrero approached him and pointed a handgun at his chest. A witness was able to intervene and slapped the gun away from Marrero. Marrero then went into his vehicle and retrieved a machete which he used to threaten the witness."

Police were called and they found Marrero and arrested him for terroristic threatening. He's now wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for that case.

Marrero is known to frequent the Wahiawa area. If you know where he his call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

