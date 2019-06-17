Hawaii's Most Wanted: Kulii Kido

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A suspect is accused of robbing a man in Palolo on December 12, 2011, around midnight.

The victim was hanging out with his friends in the Palolo area when they were approached by two men.

The men demanded the victim's money and property and used physical force against the victim.

One of the men then took the victim's car keys and entered the victim's vehicle and took property from within.

Police were notified and through the investigation, found that one of the suspects was identified as 33-year-old Kulii Kido.

He was later located and placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle in the First Degree.

Kido is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only Bench Warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 312 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kulii Kido is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.