Hawaii's Most Wanted: Epaferoti Fano

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Police are looking for a man who was arrested for robbery and assault.

Sgt. Chris Kim said, "On June 1, 2017, at approximately 6:20p.m., the victim was walking in the Iwilei area when he was approached from behind by a male. The male brandished a large knife and told the victim that he was robbing him. The victim told the male that he didn't have anything, at which time the male told the victim 'if you don't empty out your pockets, I'm going to stab you'. The victim then emptied out $0.45 and a piece of tissue from his pockets and showed it to the male.

The male became angry and started to make stabbing motions to the victim. The victim being fearful for his life began to run away. The male chased after him and then caught up to him and used a metal barricade to physically assault him, causing him a fractured leg and sustained multiple lacerations."

The suspect was later identified as Epaferoti Fano. Police say he has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.