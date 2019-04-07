Hawaii's Most Wanted: Benjamin Bernard Jr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are looking for Benjamin Bernard Jr., who they said assaulted officers during his arrest.

"In May 2018, HPD officers were sent to an assault complaint in the Waikiki area. The victim pointed out the male suspect to the officers and when they approached him, he tried to place one of the officers in a chokehold, and kicked the other officer in the face causing him injuries," said Sgt. Chris Kim.

Police arrested Benjamin Bernard Jr. for assault against a law enforcement officer. He's now wanted on a $20,000 warrant in connection with that case for not following the terms of his probation.

According to police Bernard has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Benjamin Bernard Jr. is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

