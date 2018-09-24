Hawaii ranks as 2018's worst state in the nation for teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Teachers play an important role in our every day lives whether it's how they influenced us to be who we are today or shaping the minds of the next generation.

However, the aloha state isn't receiving much aloha for our educators.

According to a new study by WalletHub published Monday, Hawaii ranked as the worst teacher-friendly state in the nation.

Hawaii also comes in as the state with the lowest annual salary based on cost of living.

Wallethub determined their findings in the "2018's Best and Worst State's for Teachers" study by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on two categories. Those categories include, "opportunity and competition" and "academic and work environment."

New York ranked as the best state for teachers and rounding out the top five were Connecticut, Minnesota, Illinois and North Dakota.

WalletHub says with the combination of job pressure, low pay and lack of mobility, many teachers quit soon after they start.

The National Center for Education statistics also says about a fifth of all public-school teachers leave their positions before the end of their first year.

For a full list of WalletHub's "2018's Best and Worst States for Teachers" study, click here.