Hawaii ranks #5 for the biggest increase of diabetes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With more than 30 million Americans who have diabetes and another 84 million who have pre-diabetes, Hawaii ranks #5 for highest rate increase in the country at 42% prevalence over a 10-year period.
Analysts from QuoteWizard looked at CDC diabetes data to compare the prevalence of people with diabetes in each state to see which had the highest rate increases from 2007 to 2017. Data on direct medical expenses is included to reflect the total cost of diabetes in each state.
Key Findings:
- Diabetes cost $1.0 billion for direct medical bill expenses in Hawaii. The American Diabetes Association estimates the total direct medical costs of diabetes in the US was $237 billion in 2017.
- In 2007, Hawaii had 7.7% prevalence, in 2017 it had 10.9%. Overall, Americans with Diabetes increased by 29% from 2007 to 2017.
- South Dakota leads the nation with a 66% increase in diabetes over the 10 year period, but the larger issue is each state had an increase of at least 10 percent.
- South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska had the largest increase in people with diabetes from 2007 to 2017