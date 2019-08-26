Hawaii ranked the sixth hardest-working state in America

Americans are working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year, with the average worker using only 54% of their available vacation time.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s hardest-working states in America and found that the state of Hawaii comes in at number six.

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics.

The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

How Hard Does Hawaii Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.)

18 th – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 9 th – Avg. Commute Time

– Avg. Commute Time 1 st – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 10 th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 14th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

