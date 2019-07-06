Hawaii public school teachers asked 2019 presidential candidates about the future of public education

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several candidates for the 2020 Presidential Election, took part in the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum.

Held in Houston, Texas, the forum provided the candidates an opportunity to answer questions from America’s educators about the future of public education.

That included questions by Hawaii public school teachers.

Mireille Ellsworth, Waiakea High School teacher asked, “My question was asking how we were going to address the teacher pay issue, to address the teacher shortage and making the teaching profession more attractive so we can bring more people in.”

“To see my face up there and what I had video taped, it was a proud moment for my state. I really was excited,” said Ellsworth.

The National Education Association is the largest labor union in America, with more than 3 million members.