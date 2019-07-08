Hawaii Police investigating shooting involving Ranger at Manuka State Park

Hawaii Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a Hawaii Volcanoes National Park ranger at Manuka State Park.

On Friday, July 5 at about 1:15 p.m., Ka’u Patrol Officers responded to a reported shooting involving a Law Enforcement Ranger from the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Ranger, a 30-year-old male, attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Manuka State Park. At some point the ranger opened fire on the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area. The ranger was unharmed.

Later, at 6:15 p.m., the suspect, 39-year-old David Gouveia of Kailua-Kona, was arrested in Kona. Gouveia was treated and released from Kona Community Hospital after sustaining minor injuries from a bullet that struck his hand and grazed his neck during the encounter with the ranger. He was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle for the stolen vehicle he was driving and his bail was set at $2,000. He was released pending further investigation for attempted murder in the 2nd degree.

The shooting incident occurred outside of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake at 326-4646, ext. 228.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.