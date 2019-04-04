Local News

Hawaii Island police seeking assistance identifying body found in Hilo area

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii Island Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found Tuesday morning, April 3, on Kilauea Avenue. Police responding to the 1:40 a.m. incident discovered the unidentified dead man slouched over by a utility pole.

Police have not discovered foul play in the death, but are planning on conducting an autopsy later this week to determine the exact cause of death. Efforts are being sought to identify the man or witnesses that may have spoken to or seen the man in the area.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance and ask anyone with information to call Officer Joseph Picadura of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213.

