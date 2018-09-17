Local News

Hawaii island police seek witnesses in deadly Ocean View crash

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 01:31 PM HST

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 01:31 PM HST

KAILUA-KONA (KHON2) - A 28-year-old Ocean View man died following a two-vehicle collision Sunday, Sept. 16, in Ocean View.

He has been identified as Devin Miles.

The crash occurred at around 11:22 a.m. near the 83-mile marker of Hawaii Belt Road, Highway 11.

Police say a silver 2007 Toyota pickup truck being operated by a 62-year-old Holualoa man was attempting to make a left turn into a private road located off of the northbound lane of travel from the southbound shoulder of Highway 11 when he was broadsided by a blue 2009 Honda motorcycle being operated by Miles who was traveling southbound on Highway 11.

Both Miles and the truck driver were taken to Kona Community Hospital.

Miles suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News