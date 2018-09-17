Hawaii island police seek witnesses in deadly Ocean View crash

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

KAILUA-KONA (KHON2) - A 28-year-old Ocean View man died following a two-vehicle collision Sunday, Sept. 16, in Ocean View.

He has been identified as Devin Miles.

The crash occurred at around 11:22 a.m. near the 83-mile marker of Hawaii Belt Road, Highway 11.

Police say a silver 2007 Toyota pickup truck being operated by a 62-year-old Holualoa man was attempting to make a left turn into a private road located off of the northbound lane of travel from the southbound shoulder of Highway 11 when he was broadsided by a blue 2009 Honda motorcycle being operated by Miles who was traveling southbound on Highway 11.

Both Miles and the truck driver were taken to Kona Community Hospital.

Miles suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.