Hawaii Island police search for suspect wanted in connection with robbery incident in Puna

HILO (KHON2) - Hawaii Island police are releasing a composite sketch of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a robbery incident in Puna.

Around 10:18 a.m. on Friday, July 6, police responded to the Cooper Center on Wright Road in Volcano for a report of a motorcycle that was stolen at gunpoint.

A 37-year-old Hilo man told police that he was approached by the suspect who brandished a pistol and demanded the victim’s motorcycle.

The victim ran from the area after the suspect raised the pistol and fired a shot into the air and chased the victim. The suspect was able to take the motorcycle keys when the victim tripped and fell, then left the scene on the stolen motorcycle.

The victim sustained injuries from the fall.

Police said the suspect is a male in his 20’s, about 5-feet-10-inches, 165 pounds with a slim build and tan complexion.

He had straight black hair that was pulled into a ponytail and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

The suspect was seen in a gray Honda sedan with two other unidentified passengers.

Both the suspect and the sedan was last seen fleeing the area on Wright Road towards Highway 11.

The stolen motorcycle is identified as a red, 2013 Honda CRF250L with Hawaii license plate 188 XNX.

The public is not advised to approach the suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.