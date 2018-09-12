Hawaii island furlough inmate leaves reintegration center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two different photos of Michael Blanco provided by the Dept. of Public Safety.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two different photos of Michael Blanco provided by the Dept. of Public Safety.

HILO (KHON2) - A Hawaii island furlough inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center early Tuesday morning.

Michael Blanco was seen walking out of the furlough center unauthorized just before 2 a.m.

Security staff told him to stop but he ran. They pursued him but were unable to capture him.

Police have been notified.

Blanco is 42 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head is currently shaved.

Blanco has community custody status. He is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for December.

If you see Blanco, call 911.

Hale Nani, Hawaii Community Correctional Center's reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa.

Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.