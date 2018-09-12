Hawaii island furlough inmate leaves reintegration center
HILO (KHON2) - A Hawaii island furlough inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center early Tuesday morning.
Michael Blanco was seen walking out of the furlough center unauthorized just before 2 a.m.
Security staff told him to stop but he ran. They pursued him but were unable to capture him.
Police have been notified.
Blanco is 42 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head is currently shaved.
Blanco has community custody status. He is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug.
His next parole hearing was scheduled for December.
If you see Blanco, call 911.
Hale Nani, Hawaii Community Correctional Center's reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa.
Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.