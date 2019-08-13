Hawaii is 1 of 3 states to see a decline in seat belt usage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s seat belt usage has decreased by 12 percent from 2000 to 2017, ranking it the #1 lowest in the country, and only 1 of 3 states to see a decrease in the last decade.

Statistics show that more than 50 percent of people who died in crashes in 2016 were not buckled at the time of the accident.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found which states had the highest rate of improvement based on usage among drivers in fatal crashes.



Hawaii’s Key Findings:

In 2000, Hawaii had the 4th-highest seat belt usage rates at 68.4 percent.

In 2017, it had the 34th-highest at 60.2 percent.

Hawaii has the largest decrease of seat belt use in the country over that time period at -12 percent.

Hawaii is one of three states to see a decline in seat belt usage: Wyoming (-6 percent), Oregon (-9 percent).

To find the full study, click here.