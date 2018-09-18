Hawaii girl shares fun facts at 'Kids Baking Championship' finale viewing party

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It was a bittersweet end to an amazing adventure for Taylor Inouye.

The Kailua girl made it to the finals of Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship."

Sadly, she didn't take home the grand prize, but she still got all the way to the top three, impressing the judges time after time with her baked treats.

On Monday night, Hongwanji Mission School, where she's currently in the eighth grade, held a special viewing party to watch the finale.

The 13-year-old even made dessert for everyone: rainbow cake pops! They were a nod to her final creation on the show: a two-tiered yellow cake with rainbow-colored frosting.

Of course, Inouye couldn't say anything about who won, but after the show, she shared some insider details, including her favorite part of the whole experience.

"Probably meeting all of the bakers. It was pretty cool to say that I'm friends with all these kids. The best kid bakers in America are my friends," she said.

Another fun fact: the kids didn't get a chance to eat what they baked.

Inouye says the crew sprays something on the cakes to make them look nice, but that no longer makes them tasty.

