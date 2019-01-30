Hawaii Foodbank receives 13.5 tons of potatoes

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Deeply moved by those directly impacted by the government shutdown, Hawaiian Eateries donated 26,999 pounds of potatoes to Hawaii Foodbank to meet the needs of hungry families across the state. While the federal government is temporarily open, Hawaii Foodbank continues to encourage community members to provide food and monetary donations.

“Mahalo nui to Frank Baker and his incredible team at Hawaiian Eateries for their generous donation and for making a big difference in the lives of those who rely on our services,” said Hawaii President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “Although the federal government is temporarily open until February 15, we want to remind the community that food assistance is still available statewide for families impacted by the shutdown and we will continue to prepare for the unexpected as our warehouse is always in need of food to feed our community.”

Hawaiian Eateries is a local food source serving salads, desserts, salsas, dips and other food items made with fresh island ingredients.