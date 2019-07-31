Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Reminds Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the National Weather Service closely monitoring what appears to be a weakening Hurricane Erick but a strengthening Tropical Storm Flossie, now is the time for preparation to avoid long lines at gas stations, grocery stores, and ATMs across Hawaii.

“Hurricane season brings the very real threat of high winds, rain, storm surge and potential flooding to the Hawaiian Islands. There could be significant impacts even if a hurricane doesn’t hit us directly. I urge Hawai’i’s residents and businesses to prepare now. Make an emergency plan, talk about it with your families and employees, and gather supplies to ensure that our communities are resilient,” said Governor David Ige.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

“We advocate for a 14-day recommendation because of Hawaii’s location in the Pacific during a disaster,” said Thomas Travis, Administrator of HI-EMA. “Everyone who plans ahead and prepares an emergency kit helps not only themselves, but they also help their entire community deal with a disaster.”

For homeowners, now is also the time to think about insuring one’s property.

“Know what to do pre- and post-event to protect yourself and your family, and minimize significant financial impacts,” advises Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “With the potential of a more active hurricane season, residents can be more prepared ahead of time by reading their insurance policies and taking an inventory of their home and valuables.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Last year’s season brought on the storm named Lane, which, had it maintained its course towards the islands, would have resulted in devastating potential damage to residents and their property. It most likely would also have resulted in catastrophic destruction to our economy due to the isolated location of Hawai’i. With the shutdown of ports, goods and services would have been weeks or even months away.

HI-EMA suggests keeping your family’s supplies fresh for the entire season by rotating, consuming, and replenishing them over time.

HI-EMA also recommends that residents and visitors take the following actions in preparation for a possible hurricane or tropical cyclone.