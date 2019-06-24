Hawaii Department of Health partners with Longs for emergency preparedness

With the 2019 Central Pacific hurricane season upon us, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Public Health Nursing Branch is partnering with Longs Drugs (CVS) to provide emergency preparedness guidance and materials at 14 locations across the state.

On Monday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., DOH public health nurses advised shoppers on how to get their households ready for hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Available resources include the “Take 10” guide for putting together an emergency kit and the “Plan To Be Ready” booklet to help families plan for emergencies.

A children’s activity book that explains emergency preparedness to keiki was also available.

During the event, CVS will be offering discounted emergency supplies that can be used during natural disasters.

“We are grateful to our partners at Longs Drugs for their commitment to making Hawai’i better prepared for disasters,” said Judy Kern, chief of DOH’s Office of Public Health Preparedness. “Government agencies cannot do this alone and need support from our partners in the private sector to ensure that we as a community are prepared. Because of Hawai’i’s geographic isolation and susceptibility to extreme natural disasters, families are encouraged to have a plan and maintain an emergency kit with enough water, food, medication, and essentials to last for at least two weeks.”

The following Longs Drugs locations participated in this year’s event:

Kauai

Līhue: 3-2600 Kaumuali’i Highway, Suite 1100

Kapa’a: 645 Aleka Loop



Oahu

Hawa’i Kai: 377 Keahole Street

Moiliili: 2470 South King Street

Kamehameha Shopping Center (Kalihi): 1620 North School Street

Kāne’ohe: 46-047 Kamehameha Highway, Suite C

Wai’anae: 86-120 Farrington Highway

Pearl City, 850 Kamehameha Highway, Suite 107

Ewa Beach: 91-919 Fort Weaver Road, Space 106



Maui

Kīhei, 1215 South Kihei Road, Suite B

Lahaina, 1221 Honoapi’ilani Highway



Hawaii Island

Kailua-Kona, 75-5595 Palani Road

Hilo, 555 Kīlauea Avenue

Pāhoa, 15-1454 Kahakai Boulevard



Additionally, DOH public health nurses on Lāna’i will also be participating and handing out emergency preparedness resources at Pine Isle Market, located at 356 8th Street in Lāna’i City.

Hurricane season in the Central Pacific region, which includes the Hawaiian Islands, began on June 1 and continues until Nov. 30, although hurricanes and tropical storms can occur at any time of year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal 2019 hurricane season, with five to eight tropical cyclones expected for the Central Pacific hurricane basin. This makes emergency preparedness all the more important.

DOH advises residents and visitors to know how to protect themselves before, during and after a hurricane. To find more information and preparedness resources, visit DOH’s Office of Public Health Preparedness’ website at http://health.hawaii.gov/prepare/advisories/hurricane-season/. Always monitor local news broadcasts (radio, television or Internet) and sign up for local emergency notification systems ahead of time at the following webpages:

County of Hawai’i (Hawai’i Island): countyofhawaii.bbcportal.com

City & County of Honolulu (O’ahu): hnl.info/alerts/login.php

County of Kaua’i: countyofkauai.bbcportal.com

County of Maui: www.co.mauji.hi.us/list.aspx



Additional emergency preparedness information can be found at:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): www.ready.gov/hurricanes

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC): www.cdc.gov/disasters/foodwater/facts.html (food safety in the event of a power outage).