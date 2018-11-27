Hawaii cruise ship friends reunite thanks to social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Instant best friends were reunited over the weekend all thanks to Twitter.

Brianna Cry and Heidi Tran met in 2006, on a dinner cruise right here in Hawaii.

They instantly hit it off and became best friends for a night but then went their separate ways.

On Saturday, Brianna tweeted a picture of the two of them asking for help finding her.



Somehow, word got to Heidi and that very same day, she tweeted "heard you were looking for me."

The two say they hope to reunite in person one day.

Until then, Facetime and social media will have to do.

