Hawaii County mayor relieved after tropical storm warning cancelled for Big Island

The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows that the Big Island is no longer in the cone of uncertainty.

National Weather Service has also dropped the Tropical Storm Warning for the area.

Residents are feeling relieved especially since they’re still recovering from the flooding caused by Hurricane Lane.

“When we saw a lot of flooding out there in Hilo, oh boy,” Kim says. “It’s going to be a long time before people on this island forget about what happened and the amount of rain that fell.”

However, the mayor still wants residents to remain vigilant in case anything changes.