Senator Brian Schatz announced that the Federal Department of Transportation is awarding more that $10 million for four airports in Hawaii.

The biggest chunk goes to Kahului Airport on Maui. $3.6 million will be used to rebuild the taxiway and another $693,000 for rescue and firefighting vehicles.

Hilo and Kona airports are also receiving money for rescue and firefighting vehicles.

Honolulu Airport will get $870,000 for runway lighting.

$2.7 million is allotted for overall airport planning.