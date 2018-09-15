HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Airlines is expanding!

The airline announced direct flights from Honolulu to Boston.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin its five-day-a-week service on April 4, more than a week before Patriots' Day on April 15. This also is timed to offer East Coast residents a vacation where they can experience all the best that Hawaii has to offer.

"Boston is the largest market in terms of visitors per day to the Hawaii market that doesn't have non-stop service, so it was just natural that it was on the top of the list for consideration," said Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram.

The airline says nearly 500 people fly between eastern New England and the islands on any given day.

To celebrate the only nonstop service connecting Boston and Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines is offering special roundtrip fares of $617 in the main cabin and $1,776 in first class featuring luxurious lie-flat leather seats.

Tickets must be purchased by Sunday and are good for travel from April 4-30.

At 5,095 miles, Hawaiian Air's Boston to Honolulu route becomes the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history.

