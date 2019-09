HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know in the United States nearly 1 in every 5 adults lives with a mental illness?

That’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Joining KHII to tell us more and how we can help is the Aloha Club of Hilo Scott Yoshizumi and Clubhouse Director Michelle Chow.

Clubhouse Comedy Night will be on Oct. 25, 2019. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $60.

It will be held at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku Ola Room.

For more details, call 974-4320.