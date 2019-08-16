Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve closed due to wastewater leak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is closed as of Thursday afternoon due to a wastewater leak.

The leak is believed to be originating from a clogged line at one of bathroom facilities located at the beach level. However, it is unclear at this time the extent of the leak.

Out of an abundance of caution the beach was cleared of visitors so that crews could thoroughly assess the situation.

The Hanauma Bay Lecture Series is cancelled for this evening.

It is uncertain at this time when the Nature Preserve will reopen as assessment of the situation is ongoing.